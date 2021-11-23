Newberg schools open; ‘concerning’ post not a credible threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newberg School District administration made an emergency closure Tuesday morning delaying the school day two hours after a ‘concerning’ social media post was reported.

The post was reported to Newberg-Dundee Police Department after it circulated between high school students, school officials said.

Authorities determined the social media post was not a credible threat.

Elementary schools in the district will start at 10 a.m. while the middle and high schools will start at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.