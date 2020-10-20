Newest OSU-Cascades building to honor former school president

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second academic building being constructed on the Oregon State University-Cascades campus will be named after one of the school’s longtime presidents.

The Edward J. Ray Hall will be named after OSU’s most recent past president, who served for a whopping 17 years until June 2020. According to the university, Ray spearheaded the expansion of OSU-Cascades to a four-year university in 2015 and led the school to the 2016 opening of its Bend campus. OSU says he is now president emeritus and a professor of economics in the school’s liberal arts college.

As it is currently under construction, the Edward J. Ray Hall will open to students in the fall of 2021. The name was suggested by an anonymous donor who gave $5 million to the OSU Foundation in 2017.

Rendering of Edward J. Ray Hall. (Courtesy: OSU)

“The naming of this academic building is an honor I will cherish forever,” Ray said. “As OSU’s past president, I focused on advancing access to higher education for all Oregonians, and advancing the university’s research and outreach mission in service to others. OSU-Cascades is essential to this mission.”

Complete with classrooms, labs and other student spaces, the 50,000-square-foot building will be the campus’ new home for programs in engineering, kinesiology and outdoor products, along with a new doctoral program in physical therapy. Like all other planned OSU-Cascades buildings, the hall will utilize geothermal energy.

“Ed Ray’s contributions to OSU-Cascades and all of Central Oregon were transformational,” OSU President F. King Alexander said. “His tireless advocacy for advancing higher education in the region will benefit countless future generations of Central Oregonians, and bring innovation, problem-solving and economic advancement to their communities and all of Oregon.”