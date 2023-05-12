PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portlanders can help promote literacy for kids on Saturday though a fundraiser put on by the Big Yard Foundation.

The non-profit, which is run by Miami Dolphins Linebacker and Central Catholic Alum Brennan Scarlett, aims to empower disadvantaged Portland communities with literacy, creative and physical wellness initiatives. The Big Yard Foundation has hosted several events from football camps to giving away free books to local kids to inspire reading.

The Big Yard Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday will showcase artwork for sale by local and national artists.

“This is our creative pillar, and just wanting to support the artistic ecosystem here in Portland and how important it is to be creative. There’s a lot of opportunities to be creative, not just as your hobby but in your work too and we want to support that,” Scarlett told KOIN 6 News.

The fundraiser will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Oregon Contemporary and will also include food carts, drinks and musical performances.