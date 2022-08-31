Vancouver Public Schools has 169 job openings in many areas

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — About 22,000 students are back in Vancouver Public Schools for full-time, in-person instruction for the 2022-23 school year.

This year, masks are optional. One year ago as the pandemic continued, masks were required to be worn by everyone. But if a student or staff member reports any COVID symptoms, they’ll be sent home and tested, regardless of vaccination status.

Kindergartners begin Friday in Vancouver, but most students returned Tuesday.

District-wide, every student will continue to get free meals from their schools. This covers breakfast and lunch — and no one needs to complete a free or reduced-lunch form..

Vancouver Public Schools currently has 169 job openings for teachers, coaches, cafeteria staff and bus drivers