Noose found in park next to Bridlemile Elementary

Bridlemile Elementary School in Southwest Portland as seen on their website, October 20, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police investigation is underway after a noose was found on a fence behind the backstop of a baseball diamond in a park next to Bridlemile Elementary School in Southwest Portland, school officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

When school administrators learned about the noose, they put into place the district’s response to hate protocols, reported it to the City of Portland and and the Portland police, Regional Superintendent Esther Omogbehin said in a letter to parents.

“The Bridlemile team is consulting with district leadership about the best way to support staff, students and families. We will share more information early next week with specific details regarding next steps,” she wrote in part.

Omogbehin noted the racist history of the noose and how it can spark reaction and trauma.

“This kind of incident is not isolated to our community, but I know that we do not want to be motivated by fear and hate, and I trust we will come together to support each other and do the work necessary to continue to provide a caring, supportive and healthy environment for everyone in our community,” she said.

“This act is incredibly disturbing. Hate speech or symbols are never tolerated in any PPS school or anywhere in our District.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact PPB at 503.823.3333. Anonymous reports can be made to SafeOregon.