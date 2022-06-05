PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 1,100 degrees will be conferred to health care professionals on Sunday as Oregon Health & Science University holds its first in-person graduation ceremony since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said its 2022 convocation is a combined ceremony graduates of the medical, nursing, dental, public health and pharmacy programs. OHSU graduates in 2020 and 2021 attended virtual ceremonies because of the pandemic.

Sunday’s all-program ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the Oregon Convention Center in NE Portland followed by specific events for the schools of medicine, dentistry, nursing and OHSU-PSU School of Public Health. The OSU/OHSU College of Pharmacy will hold a separate graduation on Friday in Corvallis, the university said.

Despite graduates being welcomed back to the in-person celebration, OHSU has still required attendees to be vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours. Masks are optional.

The ceremony is also scheduled to be livestreamed here.