PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials have released updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools following the state’s announcement earlier in the week to lift indoor mask mandates by mid-March.

The vast majority of the new safety guidelines, put out by ODE and the Oregon Health Authority, are advisory and will allow local districts to choose whether to implement the changes or not. However, the state public health director at the Oregon Health Authority will retain the authority to close any facility “that presents a public health risk,” the guidelines state.

Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist are set to speak on the changes at a virtual press conference Wednesday morning.

This update comes after Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that mask requirements for indoor public spaces would be lifted on March 12. While the state has chosen to lift the indoor mask mandate, the decision to keep or ditch masks will still be up to local school districts.

School districts across the Portland metro area have been debating a path forward after the state mask mandate is lifted. As of Monday:

Portland Public Schools is working on it with the local health department

Beaverton School District is working on it with the local health department

Hillsboro School District said masks will become optional but is working on transition details expected at the end of the week.

Forest Grove Schools also said masks will be optional, but said there will be instances where masking is required based on individual students’ needs, such as those who are medically fragile

Gresham-Barlow expects to have an update on Friday

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.