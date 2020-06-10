Oregon Dept. of Education releases guidance for 2020-21 school year

The ODE has worked closely with the OHA to put together a blueprint of requirements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Together with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education announced the Ready Schools, Safe Learners plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday.

Under the direction of Governor Brown, the ODE has worked closely with the OHA to put together a blueprint of requirements and recommendations for school districts as they continue to navigate COVID-19 before and during the next school year. The guiding principals of the plan include four main goals: ensure safety and wellness, cultivate connection and relationship, center equity and finally, to innovate.

Along with public health guidance, the plan was developed with the help of comments from 8,000 parents over the last few months, and the plan could look slightly different for each school. The plan will continue to be updated as more information about the coronavirus comes in.

According to the ODE, “each and every public school will work under the direction of the school district to develop an Operational Blueprint for Reentry that meets the requirements outlined in the guidance while tailoring their approach for their own students, staff, and community.”

Each school’s plan must keep in mind eight essential elements: public health protocols; equity; instruction; and family and community engagement.

Each school will have to determine if they teach all students in-person, continue to teach all students through distance learning or to use a hybrid of the two. The local school boards will review each school’s plan before the beginning of the school year.

A statement was released by Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill and Director of the Oregon Health Authority Pat Allen to coincide with the release of the guidance plan. The statement read, in part:

“The planning will be complex and challenging to ensure our schools open safely. Returning Oregon students to on-site learning is an enormous responsibility, and that responsibility is shared by schools, districts, and local and state health and education agencies. Thank you for your tireless efforts to support the health, education, and vibrancy of each and every Oregon community and the sovereign nations we serve.”

Full Ready Schools, Safe Learners Guidance for 2020-21 School Year