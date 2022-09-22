PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Education unveiled statewide testing results on Thursday, showing a significant drop in students’ ability to read, write and do math post-pandemic.

The results also showed that less than half of all students across the state passed tests in math and reading.



Students took the federally-required tests last spring for the first time since 2019 and officials point to the loss of learning during the pandemic.



Test scores in reading and math fell by nine points with reading falling statewide to about 44% and math to 30%.

In Portland schools, the state’s largest district, elementary reading did not drop and math had higher scores. However, scores for middle schoolers dropped significantly, especially in math.

District leaders say they will work to improve this.

“Let me be clear, these drops are disappointing and unacceptable, but we’re focused on doing something about it. We have renewed energy towards building a better system for everyone,” said Portland schools superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. “We remain steadfast in our resolve to disrupt this pattern of achievement and support the acceleration of student learning outcomes, especially for our students of color.”



This includes more teacher training, adding more learning specialists to work with students who need extra help, and continuing to add new relevant curriculum materials.