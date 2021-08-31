Neah-Kah-Nie district delays school over COVID spike

The district will also move to Comprehensive Distance Learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Neah-Kah-Nie School District in north Tillamook County is the latest Oregon district to delay the start of the 2021-22 school year because of COVID-19 concerns from the delta variant.

The district announced Tuesday they will move to comprehensive distance learning. Superintendent Paul Erlebach said the rising case counts and deaths are to blame.

Erlebach sent a letter to parents in the district that laid out the reasons and said the change to CDL will be the safest for students and staff. The start date is also sliding from September 7 to September 13. The letter is at the bottom of this article.

Students will not be involved in any extracurriculars, he said.

Last week, Alsea School District, Culver School District and South Umpqua High School are all pushing their return date back after an increase in COVID-19 cases. This surge, largely powered by the delta variant, has resulted in a number of teachers and school staff being exposed and infected.

Last week, Tillamook County officials asked the state of Oregon for a refrigerated morgue truck to handle their COVID cases.

On Tuesday, Tillamook Commissioner Mary Faith Bell released information with some alarming stats for the county of 27,000 people.

“Tillamook County reports 666 new positive cases in the past month. Of those 666, approximately 13 percent are children. From July 25 to August 21, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports that 87 Tillamook County children under 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID,” Bell said.

“This is a surge of the unvaccinated. Statewide, 88 percent of new COVID cases are among the unvaccinated,” she said. “Of 13 confirmed COVID deaths in Tillamook County, 11 were unvaccinated, and two did not have vaccination records, so they are presumed unvaccinated.”

