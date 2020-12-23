Oregon school metrics: Classroom learning now up to districts

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown is hoping to get more Oregon elementary school students back in the classroom by the end of February.

On Wednesday, she changed the school metrics used to determine if schools can open to ‘advisory’ rather than ‘mandatory’. That means decisions to resume in-person instruction will be made locally, district by district, school by school.

The change came with her plan to implement several new policy initiatives, including directing state agencies to continue to work with school districts, educators, and communities in decision-making processes grounded in sound science and public health and safety. She said the there is a “goal of preparing more Oregon schools, especially elementary schools, to return to in-person instruction by February 15, 2021.”

Governor Brown looked to Washington state’s revised school policies.

“As our neighbors to the north have demonstrated, this does not mean schools can resume in-person instruction without regard for COVID-19 spread in the community, but instead should carefully consider the metrics in their local context, the needs of students and families, and readiness to implement health and safety protocols. As we move into a new year, we must all rise to the challenges that COVID-19 presents and prioritizing our children is most urgent.”

Oregon Education Association President John Larson released a statement following the news of the metrics change.

“Nobody wants to get Oregon’s students safely back into our public schools more than educators, but today’s decision by Governor Brown will only result in an increasingly disparate patchwork of return plans throughout the state’s public education system – creating uncertainty in a moment when clarity has never been more crucial. The governor has said multiple times throughout this pandemic that we must keep our communities healthy while prioritizing the need to get our students safely back into schools – today’s decision accomplishes neither of those goals. Instead, Governor Brown will radically and abruptly change the circumstances by which students and educators are brought back into our public schools, with no time for thoughtful input from Oregon’s education stakeholders and with no real plan for rolling these changes out in any type of deliberative manner.”