Ice storm expected to last well into Wednesday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Even before the ice storm arrived, schools around the entire region took a proactive approach to classes on Wednesday.

Portland Public Schools announced classes are canceled for Wednesday, saying it is the “safest decision” after consulting with the National Weather Service, which predicts freezing rain and temperatures until roughly 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Other area schools also announced that they will be closed on Wednesday.

Portland Community College will be closed Wednesday and all remote and in-person classes, operations and services are canceled.

Jesuit High School is closed on Wednesday.

At this time, some districts, such as the Evergreen School District in Vancouver, are calling for morning delays without yet canceling the entire day.

This story will be updated with other district closures in the area.