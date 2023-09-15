Oregon State University was the only local school to make the top five.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While one of Oregon’s major universities ranked within the top five for its commitment to free speech on campus, two others fell into the “slightly below average” or “poor” categories.

For the past four years, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse has released a list of the U.S. college campuses that score the highest for free speech among students.

This year’s rankings are based on survey responses from more than 55,000 students at 254 schools.

Just four universities received a “good” score of at least 70 points. This includes Michigan Technological University, Auburn University University of New Hampshire and then Oregon State University with 71.56 points out of 100.

Florida State University rounded out the top five, but had an “above average” speech climate rating instead of a “good” one.

Out of all of the schools ranked, the University of Oregon was placed at No. 143 with a “slightly below average” score of 44.01 points. Portland State University fell to No. 232 with 27. 88 points.

PSU was also highlighted for having more than two reported scholar sanctions, or instances where students were penalized for using free speech. According to the survey findings, one particular student was “censored during Zoom class and admonished by her professor

for using a derogatory term” in 2020.

The bottom five schools for free speech were Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, University of South Carolina, Georgetown University and Fordham University — with Harvard being the only university that earned zero points.

“Tolerance difference” and “disruptive conduct” were the main factors that separated the top schools and the bottom schools, according to the survey.

“Students from schools in the bottom five were more biased toward allowing controversial liberal speakers on campus over conservative ones and were more accepting of students using disruptive and violent forms of protest to stop a campus speech,” the report said.