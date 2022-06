PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University announced Tuesday morning Jayathi Murthy will be the school’s new president.

The decision by OSU’s Board of Trustees was unanimous and will make Murthy the first woman of color to lead OSU.

Murthy is currently the dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at UCLA.

Its previous president resigned more than a year ago amid complaints of his handling of sexual violence and misconduct while in charge at Louisiana State University.