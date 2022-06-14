Federal waivers expire at the end of June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The federal waiver for free student lunches, put into place when the pandemic began, is coming to an end at the end of June. But there are other programs in place, including an Oregon plan, that will help keep your student fed.

The expiring waivers means there are certain changes that take effect July 1:

Parents/guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children

Meals cannot be delivered to homes

Students/participants must be present to get a meal and they must stay onsite when eating it

Food items may not be allowed offsite

Multiple meals will not be served at one meal service

But in Oregon, summer meals will still be free through SummerFreeOregon.org Parents can also text Food or Comida to 304-304 for details on sites near where you live.

There are also changes coming to the plans for the next school year:

Parents/guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children

Meals cannot be delivered to homes

Students/participants must be present to get a meal and they must stay onsite when eating it

Multiple meals will not be served at one meal service

A meal price will be established for students who don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals

Families can still apply for free meals if they meet the specific federal income guidelines.

What families can do

When your school sends information about applying for meal benefits, submit an application.

But those applications for meal benefits for the next school year cannot be distributed before July 1, and any applications processed before July 1 will result in meal benefits for only the first few days of the next school year.

It’s important to submit those forms, because every eligible form not submitted means lost resources for schools.

Some additional benefits beyond no-cost meals may include: