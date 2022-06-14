PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The federal waiver for free student lunches, put into place when the pandemic began, is coming to an end at the end of June. But there are other programs in place, including an Oregon plan, that will help keep your student fed.
The expiring waivers means there are certain changes that take effect July 1:
- Parents/guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children
- Meals cannot be delivered to homes
- Students/participants must be present to get a meal and they must stay onsite when eating it
- Food items may not be allowed offsite
- Multiple meals will not be served at one meal service
But in Oregon, summer meals will still be free through SummerFreeOregon.org Parents can also text Food or Comida to 304-304 for details on sites near where you live.
Student Success Act – Child Nutrition Program
There are also changes coming to the plans for the next school year:
- Parents/guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children
- Meals cannot be delivered to homes
- Students/participants must be present to get a meal and they must stay onsite when eating it
- Multiple meals will not be served at one meal service
- A meal price will be established for students who don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals
Families can still apply for free meals if they meet the specific federal income guidelines.
What families can do
When your school sends information about applying for meal benefits, submit an application.
But those applications for meal benefits for the next school year cannot be distributed before July 1, and any applications processed before July 1 will result in meal benefits for only the first few days of the next school year.
It’s important to submit those forms, because every eligible form not submitted means lost resources for schools.
Some additional benefits beyond no-cost meals may include:
- Before-and-after school academic and enrichment programs
- Guidance and college counselors
- Health and wellness services
- Fee waivers for college applications and admissions tests
- Resources for classrooms, teachers and children
- Reduced fees on sports, school events and school-run programs
- Reduced fees on internet service, phone service, public transit and community programs