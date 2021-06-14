Oregon teacher accused of sexually abusing another teacher

Matthew Lenoue was a special education teacher at Dallas High School

by: The Associated Press

Dallas, Oregon High School as seen on Google Street View, June 14, 2021

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A Dallas High School teacher has been accused of sexually abusing another teacher at the school and has been placed on administrative leave.

The Statesman Journal reports Polk County court records show Matthew Lenoue of Dallas faces charges for inappropriately touching another teacher at the school on Friday. Dallas police say officers were called to Dallas High School and they interviewed Lenoue before arresting him.

Lenoue was a special education teacher at the high school, according to the Dallas School District website. Superintendent Andy Bellando says Lenoue was placed on leave once the district became aware of the allegation.

It wasn’t immediately known if Lenoue has a lawyer to comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

