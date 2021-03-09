Oregon to spend $325M to help kids catch up on learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon leaders plan to spend up to $325 million in state and federal money to help fill the gaps in students’ pandemic-year learning with summer programs.

Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders announced in a press release on Monday that they will devote $250 million in state money to the effort of making up educational ground lost amid COVID-19 shutdowns and remote learning. They’ll also add $75 million in federal money to that effort.

The largest expenditure will be $90 million for grants that will add summer enrichment activities for K-8 students. Another $72 million will be grants districts can use to help high school students catch up over the summer.

According to the press release, equitable investments will go towards Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Tribal, Latino, Latina, and Latinx, Pacific Islander and children of color who have been disproportionately impacted throughout the last year.

“The past year has been hard on Oregon kids and their caregivers — especially working mothers — in so many ways,” Governor Brown said. “As COVID-19 recedes from our communities, it’s time to bring back the summer enrichment programs that spark joy, foster creativity, and encourage healing for our children, who have persevered through adversities few generations have faced at their age. And, we must make sure families and children have equitable access to these programs, as we work to eliminate historic disparities that have been exacerbated during the pandemic.”

More information on the Summer Learning and Child Care Package is available here.

