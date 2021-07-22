Oregon, Washington prep for in-person, full-time school

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Back to school this year is really back to school. After a pandemic year of online and hybrid learning, schools in Oregon and Washington will be in-person full-time this academic year.

But there are some differences between the states.

OREGON

All public schools will operate full time, in-person, every school day, this school year.

Districts can offer online programs if they want.

As Oregon enters the next chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Resiliency Framework shifts public school districts to a more traditional, local decision-making model, so that communities can make the health and safety decisions that serve students best.

Most of the health and safety protocols for Oregon schools, including masks and physical distancing will become advisory this fall. This means school districts, public charter schools and private schools will have the option to implement their own COVID rules.

But key measures that remain required include: Maintaining a communicable disease plan, maintaining an isolation space in schools and submitting a plan for operation.

WASHINGTON

This school year all public and private Washington schools must plan to provide full-time in-person education for all interested students with these mandatory mitigation measures:

Wearing masks indoors, ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting, details of how schools will respond to cases of COVID19 and meeting the reporting requirements to public health.

The Washington Department of Health says physical distancing is recommended and schools must have a plan that factors in physical distancing (3 feet physical distancing in classrooms and 6 feet elsewhere) to the greatest extent possible.

Physical distancing recommendations should not prevent a school from offering full-time, in-person learning to all Washington students/families this fall.

Schools should also have a contingency plan that does not include physical distancing. It is likely that schools will need to continue current physical distancing requirements over the summer, however, this requirement may be relaxed prior to the start of the fall.