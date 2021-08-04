Oregon, Washington schools work through COVID protocols

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the CDC strongly recommends requiring students, teachers and staff to wear masks this school year, the decision ultimately lies with each school district to decide.

The CDC roadmap includes 3 landmark priorities for schools: Prioritizing the health and safety of students, staff and educators, building school communities and supporting students’ social, emotional, and mental health, and accelerating academic achievement.

In response to this federal guidance, Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction said this will be a helpful resource for Washington schools and families for full in person learning this fall. They hope schools will utilize the guidance and tools to support their return to buildings.

The Oregon Department of Education said their plans, protocols and commitments aligns perfectly with the roadmap from the federal government. Both Washington and Oregon have mask mandates indoors at schools.

Several Oregon school districts told KOIN 6 News they are still talking through their specific safety protocols for this school year.

Portland Public Schools is hosting a public hearing on this topic at 5 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live on YouTube.