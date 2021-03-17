OSU puts President Alexander on probation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University President F. King Alexander was placed on probation Wednesday by the Board of Trustees as they look further into his handling of sexual violence and misconduct while he was in charge at Louisiana State University.

In a 12-2 vote, the OSU Board voted to put Alexander on probation until June 1, 2021 “during which time the Board will conduct an evaluation to gather feedback from the OSU community to help inform his success,” they said in a statement on their website.

In an open letter to the school community last week, Alexander said he regretted not taking stronger action against football coach Les Miles, who was a central figure in the 2012 investigation at LSU. Miles was fired earlier this month from his job at Kansas.

“At Oregon State University, Title IX and sexual misconduct are addressed much differently,” Alexander said.

In their statement Wednesday, the OSU Board said they “unequivocally condemn sexual violence and misconduct. We stand with and support survivors of all forms of sexual violence and affirm the work of advocates.”

Alexander will be required “to review the recommendations of the Husch Blackwell report relevant to OSU policies and practices and provide the Board with a report by June 1 that assesses and seeks to improve any OSU policies, procedures and funding needs for Title IX reporting and survivor support services.”

He must also provide “a concrete plan” by that date to rebuild trust and relationships with the OSU community.

Later, Alexander released a 2-minute video statement where he said he understands how people think he betrayed them, and he apologized. He also promised to show his commitment with action.