OSU students pitch the perfect sale in local competition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — College students from across the area put their sales skills to the test at Oregon State University.

The university hosted the 2020 Pacific Office Automation Northwest Collegiate Sales Competition on Saturday in Portland. The competition was also an opportunity for students to network with other students and representatives from the competition’s corporate sponsors.

“It’s really to invest in their career development and really open their eyes up to being an entrepreneur in the business world today,” said Doug Pitassi, President of Pacific Office Automation.

This was the second year OSU has hosted this event.