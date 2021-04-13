OSU taps Dr. Rebecca Johnson to be interim president

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dr. Rebecca Johnson was tapped to be the interim president at Oregon State University, Board Chair Rani Borkar said in a release.

Johnson, currently the OSU-Cascades Vice President, was named to lead the university until a permanent replacement is named for F. King Alexander, who resigned March 23.

Alexander was placed on probation earlier that week by the Board of Trustees as they look further into his handling of sexual violence and misconduct while he was in charge at Louisiana State University. Alexander’s offer of resignation is currently being discussed by the Board of Trustees in an executive session.

Johnson was named to lead OSU-Cascades in 2008. Before that, she had been with OSU for 25 years.

A permanent president will be chosen during a search over the next several months, the board said.