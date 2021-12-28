OSU to require COVID-19 booster shot for students, staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University announced Tuesday the school will require students and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot during the winter term, which is planned to resume in-person beginning Jan. 3.

“The university’s decision is intentional,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “We are mindful that classrooms, where students and faculty are vaccinated and wear face coverings, have not been a significant source of virus spread.”

School officials continued saying they believe their campus can avoid a COVID-19 surge as 93% of their students and faculty are vaccinated.

COVID-19 testing is offered to all OSU students and staff but will be required for students who live in campus housing. 

Portland State University also announced classes will be offered in-person, as well as online during the winter term. 

PSU says they will continue following state health guidelines, as well as continue taking precautions while monitoring the omicron variant. 

At this time, PSU is requiring students and employees to be fully vaccinated but they are not requiring a booster shot.

