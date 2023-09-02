PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Pacific University, a private university located in Forest Grove, has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help develop post-doctoral scholars’ undergraduate teaching skills and experience.

The $396,000 award was given to the university in conjunction with the Institutional Research and Academic Career Development Award received by Oregon Health & Science University.

The grant will fund a program in which OHSU post-doctoral scholars will split their time between research at OHSU and teaching and mentorship work at Pacific University.

OHSU is an institution well-known for its science lab opportunities, but the group reached out to Pacific University to begin this program to also help their post-doctoral scholars learn how to teach.

Pacific University’s Andy Saultz, the College of Education interim dean, and Talina Corvus, interim director of the Ph.D. program in education and leadership, will help oversee the program for the university.

