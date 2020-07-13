Parents, teachers react to tentative back-to-school plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Brown said getting children back in school was a top priority during her Monday morning press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon. But what does that look like?

There are a lot of mixed feelings as teachers and parents try to balance safety and education. On Saturday, Portland Public Schools released a tentative plan of what fall term would look like in the state’s largest school district. It includes a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, but also stressed that will only happen if public health officials say it’s safe to do so.

Students in grades K-8 would be divided into two groups, with group A in school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and group B in school on Thursdays and Fridays, leaving Wednesday as a cleaning day. High schoolers would follow a similar model.

One parent of a third grade student said virtual learning hasn’t been the best option for them, so they’re ready to try in-person learning again. Many others, however, still don’t feel safe.

“Personally, I think a hybrid approach is probably the best course of action,” said Brad Korpalski, whose kids go to Alameda Elementary. “I wouldn’t want to see full distant learning. I mean, it would be very difficult for us to manage that.”

“Kids aren’t very good at social distancing when we imagine opening classrooms,” said Portland Association of Teachers President Elizabeth Thiel. “Even at half capacity with maybe 15 in a classroom, there’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

According to Theil, 40% of their members said that either they, themselves or someone they live with are in the high-risk group for COVID-19. Many aren’t ready to go back just yet. And if they’re going to do it safely, she said they need more federal funding to make it happen.

Monday afternoon, the Beaverton School District held a virtual Q&A to talk about plans for the fall. KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information throughout the evening.