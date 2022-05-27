PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem Keizer Public Schools announced a lockdown at Parrish Middle School and North Salem High School has been lifted after reports of a suspicious person.

The district lifted the lockdown just after 2:50 p.m. According to Salem police, a suspicious person was reported on the high school’s campus, but officers have since cleared the scene.

Around 1:50 p.m., Salem Keizer Public Schools announced the lockdown — noting school security teams were working with law enforcement and reminded families to not go to the schools, for safety, at the time.

The district added that Englewood and Grant Elementary students needed to be picked up and will not be released until connected with a parent or guardian.

This is a developing story.