PCC teachers make videos to help students adapt to online ed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Distance learning appears to be sticking around for a while but some students have struggled with making the transition away from in-person education. So some local college teachers teamed up to help make the experience a bit easier.

Jessica Bernards and Wendy Fresh are math instructors at Portland Community College. They saw students struggling with the online component of learning so they launched a YouTube channel called “Anyone Can Be a Math Person.”

Despite the title, the channel’s short animated videos cover a wide range of topics — not just math.

“When everyone went online we were like, we need to get some study skills up for students so they know what strategies are to actually be prepared and succeed,” said Bernards.

Bernards and Fresh say they try to hammer home the growth mindset concept in the videos they produce and there are specific tips, like wearing headphones.

“We give tips on how to effectively watch videos for your class — giving tips like the headphones or trying to find a distraction-free spot if you can,” said Fresh.

Academic integrity is another subject the pair cover. With Google and the internet in general, many students simply don’t realize when they’re cheating.

They’ve already made several videos and plan to continue making more as long as they’re needed.

“I personally don’t think remote will ever fully go away,” said Bernards. “Some students are finding success, some aren’t.”

