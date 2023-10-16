PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Community College is hosting an event looking at the impact of Artificial Intelligence.

From Oct. 18 through Oct. 20. The PCC Cascades Campus in North Portland will be hosting an AI Symposium, featuring speakers discussing AI’s effect on education, industry and everyday life.

The event features industry speakers including Dr. Brandeis Marshall, founder and CEO of DataedX Group and Melissa Evers, Vice President at Software and Advanced Technology Group.

The events are free and open to the public and feature both virtual and in-person presentations.

You can register now online.

PCC’s Cascade Campus is located at 705 North Killingsworth Street.