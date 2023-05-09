PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a reported bomb threat at Lake Oswego’s Oak Creek Elementary School led to a campus evacuation Tuesday afternoon, officials cleared the school and determined “no legitimate threat,” according to authorities.

Lake Oswego Police Department said they received a report around 1:30 p.m. that school staff decided to evacuate students “based on the information they had at the time.”

Officials say students and staff were safely evacuated while officers searched the school property for “suspicious items” and Lake Oswego School District staff contacted parents.

According to Sgt. Tom Harper with Lake Oswego Police Department, no one had walked into the school and made the threat.

Students and staff at Lake Oswego’s Oak Creek Elementary School evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a reported threat to the school, authorities said. (KOIN)

Harper said the agency takes all threats seriously because “if we don’t take it seriously, and it is a real threat, very bad things can happen. So, anytime there’s a threat, we’re going to treat it like it’s real until we know that it’s not.”

This is a developing story.