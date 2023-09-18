Jason Lee Elementary 5th-grade teacher Nicole De Lagrave is a finalist for Oregon Teacher of the Year, September 18, 2023 (PPS)

Nicole De Lagrave was surprised at the school with announcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 5th grade teacher at Jason Lee Elementary in Portland is a finalist for the 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year.

Nicole De Lagrave was nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends and family. She submitted testimonials and letters of support after her nomination, which was then judged on a variety of attributes.

She was also named the Multnomah Regional Teacher of the Year along with being a statewide finalist. She was awarded $1000 cash for the regional honor.

In her application she wrote, “My goal is to make sure that students enter middle school already infused with a tremendous sense of self and community.”

But De Lagrave was not aware of the honor until a surprise announcement at 1 p.m. Monday at Jason Lee Elementary in Northeast Portland.

The full list of all the statewide finalists will be available on Friday.