PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Now that the end of Oregon’s mask mandate has been moved up a third time — school districts across the metro area are mulling over what to do.

Hillsboro and Forest Grove said masks will become optional, however, Forest Grove schools said there will still be some instances where masking is required. Transition details are expected at the end of the week.

Tigard-Tualatin schools leaders will meet Tuesday to come up with a masking plan.

Meanwhile, Portland Public Schools and Beaverton told KOIN 6 they are working on a plan with local health departments.

Outdoor masking on PPS campuses is optional starting Tuesday, which is already the case in Beaverton.

Gresham-Barlow expects to have an update on Friday.