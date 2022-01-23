Portland metro schools mostly back to in-person instruction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost all of the schools in Portland metro that were in temporary remote learning due to the omicron surge are back to in-person instruction — but not all.

Portland Public Schools

Alliance High School at Meek, Faubion Pre-K through 8th grade, Franklin High School, Ockley Green Middle School and Roosevelt High School will all return to in-person learning on Monday, according to the school district. Alliance High School at Kenton will return on Tuesday.

PPS School Closure Tracker

While those students will be returning to their classrooms, students at George, Harriet Tubman and Kellogg middle schools will stick with distance learning through Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

PPS says the beginning of the month, 86% of PPS schools have remained open for in-person instruction, while 11 schools had to temporarily transition to distance learning.

PPS said in a statement on Friday that student absences have decreased over the past week, going from 25% on Jan. 14 to 17% on Jan. 20. They also said substitute teacher requests have gone down from 414 on January 14 to 331 on January 21.

David Douglas School District

Menlo Park Elementary School remains in temporary remote learning through Monday, January 24. On their website, district officials said they “will use next Monday to reassess our staff levels and make a decision then about the rest of next week.”

Beaverton School District

The Beaverton schools that had been in temporary remote learning are back to in-person instruction on Monday, January 24, district leaders said. Those schools are: Beaver Acres Elementary School, Community School, Errol Hassell Elementary School, Five Oaks Middle School, Greenway Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Mountain View Middle School, Vose Elementary School, William Walker Elementary School, ACE & CTP and Passages

Vancouver School District

Six schools in Vancouver remain in distance learning through Thursday, January 27. Those schools are: Hudson’s Bay High School, Discovery Middle School, Gaiser Middle School, Vancouver School of Arts and Academics, Vancouver iTech Preparatory and Vancouver Flex Academy. Also, preschool classes at Marshall, Truman, King and Ogden elementary schools will continue remote learning through at least Friday, January 28. Remote learning applies only to preschool classes at these four schools.

Salem-Keizer School District

All schools in the Salem-Keizer School District are holding in-person instruction, district officials said.