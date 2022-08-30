PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of Portland students returned back to school amid Tuesday’s heat advisory, as some decades-old schools in the area are without air conditioning.

At some schools around the Portland area, teachers brought in fans to handle the heat.

At Ida B. Wells High School in southwest Portland, shades were pulled down to keep the glaring sun out. Kids also brought water bottles or were provided water from the schools.

“We went down to the basement because it was cold down there,” fifth-grade student Brooke Pendell said.

Portland does have some air-conditioned schools, including new ones like Kellogg Middle School, and there are some remodeled now with AC like Grant High School.

The teacher’s union is still pushing the district to come up with a long-term plan to handle back-to-school heat, especially starting school before Labor Day.