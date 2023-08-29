PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the students who go to a Portland public school will be in their classrooms Tuesday, although there is a rollout for certain groups over the next 2 weeks.

Almost all students in K-8 schools begin classes for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, as do 6th, 9th and 12th graders. But middle schoolers in grades 7-8 and high schoolers in grades 10-11 begin Wednesday.

Kindergarteners go on September 5 with Pre-K and Head Start children beginning September 11.

This year, many Portland public schools will be welcoming new security staff who PPS said will be focused on building rapport with students and de-escalating unsafe situations.

The “campus safety associates” will be unarmed and don’t have badges since they are not police officers.

The security will be at most middle schools and all high schools in the district.