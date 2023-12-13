PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Portland Public Schools.

The district held a special meeting Wednesday night to focus on the transition of power after Guadalupe Guerrero announced that he would be resigning from the position on Feb. 16, 2024.

The first stages of figuring out who’s next in line for the superintendent begins with finding someone to fill the role on an interim basis by February.

“I don’t have a strong feeling vs internal or external. I think we should hire the best interim we can,” said PPS board member Andrew Scott.

Guerrero is leaving after a month-long teacher strike ended with a new three-year deal. Now, the district says to expect tens of millions in budget cuts.

“(We) will have some constrained spending and look for places to make reductions in our budget without having impacts on our schools and the classroom. We have to do that for the next several years,” said PPS school board member Julia Brim-Edwards. “We don’t want things to stop. We don’t want pause. We want things to move ahead in a positive direction.”

It could take up to four months to pick the next superintendent.

Brim-Edwards, who helped hire two previous superintendents, says the person who fills the interim role should come from outside the district.

“It’s important for our interim not to be an applicant for the position,” she said.

The next school board meeting is next Tuesday, which is when the board hopes to have a job description and scope of work for the interim superintendent.