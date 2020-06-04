Portland Public Schools cuts ties with Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is taking a closer look at their relationship with Portland Police in wake of the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.
Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero made the announcement on Thursday, saying he is discontinuing the regular presence of School Resource Officers at schools.
“The time is now,” Guerrero said via Twitter.
According to a city website before the announcement, School Resource Officers ensured safety around schools.
“School Resource Officers are Portland Police Bureau officers working to ensure safety around schools in the Portland area. They patrol nearby neighborhoods during school hours, police traffic around campus, and assist with bullying issues at school.”
