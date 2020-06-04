Portland Public Schools cuts ties with Portland Police

The sign outside PPS headquarters in Portland, August 20, 2019 (KOIN)

"The time is now"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is taking a closer look at their relationship with Portland Police in wake of the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero made the announcement on Thursday, saying he is discontinuing the regular presence of School Resource Officers at schools.

“The time is now,” Guerrero said via Twitter.

The time is now. With new proposed investments in direct student supports (social workers, counselors, culturally-specific partnerships & more), I am discontinuing the regular presence of School Resource Officers @PPSConnect. We need to re-examine our relationship with the PPB. — Guadalupe Guerrero (@Super_GGuerrero) June 4, 2020

According to a city website before the announcement, School Resource Officers ensured safety around schools.

“School Resource Officers are Portland Police Bureau officers working to ensure safety around schools in the Portland area. They patrol nearby neighborhoods during school hours, police traffic around campus, and assist with bullying issues at school.”

