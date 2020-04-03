Portland Public Schools readies distance learning

PPS teachers and principals are expected to start connecting with students on April 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools leaders say they’re working around the clock to get a virtual learning system up and running for students.

In a letter sent to families on Thursday night, PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero addressed the many ways in which the district is actively working to meet the needs of students, staff and families.

Schools in Oregon have been ordered to remain closed until at least April 28. So over the past three weeks, PPS says its meals services has distributed over 46,000 meals, gathered and donated more than 2,400 N95 masks to health care workers and first responders, and has opened up an elementary school to help a childcare provider care for the children of healthcare workers.

Custodial staff at all PPS schools are still working to keep facilities clean and sanitized.

The district also announced the establishment of a coronavirus relief fund for families to access financial help during the ongoing crisis. PPS said more information on how to access this fund will be released soon. Contributions can be made by testing the word “GIVE” to 844.334.1540 or by visiting pps.net/coronavirus.

Guerrero said PPS is also working to provide free WiFi to any PPS family who needs it. Thousands of devices such as laptops are also being handed out to students.

