Portland Public Schools resumes food service at 14 schools

A long line of people and cars circled the roads around Franklin High School in Portland waiting for their lunch and Chromebooks during the coronavirus pandemic, April 9, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is resuming its food service on Monday.

Sacks of breakfast and lunch will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 14 schools across the district.

Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary – 620 N Fremont Ave.

César Chávez Elementary – 5103 N Willis Blvd.

Faubion School – 2930 NE Dekum St.

George Middle School – 10000 N Burr Ave.

Grout Elementary – 3119 SE Holgate Blvd.

Lent School – 5105 SE 97th Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary – 4906 NE 6th Ave.

Rosa Parks Elementary – 8960 N Woolsey Ave.

Scott Elementary – 6700 NE Prescott St.

Sitton Elementary – 9930 N Smith St.

Woodmere Elementary – 7900 SE Duke St.

Markham Elementary – 10531 SW Capitol Hwy

Madison at Marshall – 3905 SE 91st Ave.

Franklin High School – 5405 SE Woodward St.

Portland Public Schools Nutrition Services is also partnering with Portland Parks & Recreation to give out meals at 13 parks across the city.