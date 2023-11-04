PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers are continuing negotiations on Saturday at Portland Community College after Friday’s talks ended with no deal.

The teachers’ union says that if no deal is reached this weekend, picketing will continue early Monday.

PPS maintains it can’t give teachers what they want without more money from the state, but state lawmakers say they gave a record $10.3 billion to Oregon schools. As for school on Monday, the district says it will notify families before 7 p.m. Sunday night as to what’s ahead.

Resources for PPS parents and students during strike

For the duration of the strike, the Boys and Girls clubs in the Portland area are providing community-based programs that are usually on school campuses. These include academic, social, and emotional support, as well as food for club members impacted by the strike. As of now, they have space available but parents and guardians need to contact them to be part of their programs.

In addition, Blanchet House is welcoming students and families to help the community by volunteering with them. They have various ways students can help from home or on-site at their service center in Downtown Portland, from making sack lunches to serving meals in their free café.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.