PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teachers strike in Oregon’s largest school district continues Tuesday, giving Portland Public Schools students another unanticipated day off.

Leaders with the Portland Public School District and the Portland Association of Teachers will continue the negotiations on Tuesday. Both sides sounded somewhat hopeful notes on Monday, but no deal is actually in sight.

The contentious points are pay increases for teachers, more planning time and smaller class sizes. The stalemate has closed Portland public schools since November 1.

PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero told KOIN 6 News “both teams are working on proposals to address concerns and create some remedies” while balancing “our fiscal demands and our other labor partners.”

He said they’re open to a 3rd-party budget analyst to review proposals and perhaps make suggestions.

“The challenge is a financial one,” he said. “It’s an arithmetic problem.”

He also said what’s going on with PPS is “a preview of coming attractions” for other districts around the state of Oregon.

A group of Portland-area state lawmakers held a news conference in Salem on Monday to make it clear no more money is coming from the state to try and help find a solution to this strike.

Teachers and supporters are expected to picket at various schools throughout the district on Tuesday. A parent-organized student-led march and rally is expected around 9 a.m, at Richmond Elementary in Southeast Portland.

PPS officials said they will let parents know by 9 p.m. Tuesday whether there will be classes on Wednesday There is already no school scheduled for Friday, which is Veterans Day.

On Tuesday night, the PPS Board of Education will be holding its regularly scheduled board meeting and will be accepting comments from union partners. The board meeting will be streamed online.

For the duration of the strike, the Boys and Girls clubs in the Portland area are providing community-based programs that are usually on school campuses. These include academic, social, and emotional support, as well as food for club members impacted by the strike. As of now, they have space available but parents and guardians need to contact them to be part of their programs.

In addition, Blanchet House is welcoming students and families to help the community by volunteering with them. They have various ways students can help from home or on-site at their service center in Downtown Portland, from making sack lunches to serving meals in their free café.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.