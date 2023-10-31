PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mediations between Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers continue Tuesday while tensions build towards the start of a district-wide strike starting Nov. 1.

So far, no headway has been made on negotiations, but the mediations are set to continue through the day and possibly into the night with the possibility of averting the strike.

There has been tension on both sides, with PPS saying Monday that the Portland Association of Teachers is refusing to respond to a proposal made last week while PAT responded by saying they think PPS is trying to act like they aren’t working towards a resolution.

“I think at this point it just seems like a game PPS is playing intentionally to act like we’re not showing up or we’re not responding to proposals,” said Jacque Dixon, vice president of the Portland Association of Teachers.

If no deal is reached, teachers will begin striking on Wednesday morning. An announcement is expected Tuesday night to say if classes will be in session Wednesday.

“Both class size limits and the union’s planning proposal will create mandatory staffing levels, requiring us to hire over 500 new teachers when we have declining enrollment,” Dr. Renard Adams with PPS said. “Strike or no strike, our fixed revenue limits us all. It is our reality.”

