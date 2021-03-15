PPS, teachers agree to return to in-person learning April 1

Families who prefer to have their children finish the school year online will have that option

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the effort to return to the classroom continues, Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers have reached a tentative agreement on in-person learning.

Under the agreement, which must be approved by PAT members and the PPS Board of Education, hybrid in-person instruction could begin as early as April 1. The agreement follows months of bargaining discussions between the teachers union and the school district.

The plan is for the youngest students — pre-school through 1st grade — to begin on April 1. Students in 2nd through 5th grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in 6th through 12th grades will start the week of April 19.

Families who prefer to have their children finish the school year online will have that option.

“I am grateful that as a result of these discussions, as well as the input and feedback from families, we have a strong plan for safely returning students to schools,” said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. “Our teams have been diligent, thoughtful and thorough in planning for the reopening of our schools. It is now time to welcome our students back in larger numbers.”

According to PPS, final details of the plan along with votes by PAT members and the Board of Education are expected later this week.