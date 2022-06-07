PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the coronavirus pandemic first began, colleges and universities – such as Portland State – had to stop in-person graduations, but that is about to change.
PSU announced it will return to in-person commencement ceremonies for the first time in three years. In addition, this will be the first time the university will hold graduation ceremonies at Providence Park to honor the class of 2022.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 will also be honored during select ceremonies. PSU will hold graduations on June 10, 11 and 12.
Below, you will find a list of PSU commencement ceremonies.
College of the Arts
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., June 10
Location: PSU’s campus
The School of Business and College of Education
Time and date: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 11
Location: Providence Park
Professional Schools (CUPA, MCEC, OHSU-PSU SPH, SSW)
Time and date: 10 a.m. to noon, June 12
Location: Providence Park
College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Time and date: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 12
Location: Providence Park