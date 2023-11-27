PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in nearly a month, students in Portland Public Schools will have classes after the historic teachers’ strike was settled on Sunday.

Students are expected back in schools two hours after their normal start time on Monday. And as part of the agreement, students will be in classes on 11 days they previously would have had off: December 18, December 19, December 20, December 21; January 26; February 19; April 8; June 12, June 13, June 14.

PPS 6th grader Ben Vallance is glad the teachers strike is over, November 26, 2023 (KOIN)

“I’m looking forward to seeing my teachers again after they’ve been trying to get what they need,” 6th-grader Ben Vallance said. “It’s going to be great seeing my teachers. They work so hard every day and it’s going to be really nice to see them again.”

“Well, I’m very excited, get things a little bit back to normal again. Get back on a routine. Get these guys (his 2 kids) back getting educated,” PPS parent Rob Vallance told KOIN 6 News. “It’s going to be a good thing. Glad it happened. I didn’t expect it . It was very surprising when I found out about it.”

“It’s about time. I think it took longer than it needed to get done but I’m really glad it’s here,” parent Tony Palomino said. “I’m glad they get to go back and learn tomorrow (Monday).”

“Our whole school community is excited to welcome our students and educators back (Monday),” PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a statement when the deal was announced.

The 3500 teachers and the PPS board will need to ratify the deal. Both are expected to vote on the deal Tuesday.

The new contract will “target class sizes and caseloads,” one of the biggest sticking points in the protracted negotiations. Teachers will also get 410 minutes of “protected planning time,” up from the 320 minimum previously.

And the teachers’ pay increases. Over the next three years, teachers will get a 13.8% cost-of-living increase and about half of them will also get an extra 10.6% boost from yearly step increases.

KOIN 6 News will have more information throughout the day.