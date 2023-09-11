PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teacher strikes in southwest Washington has all been resolved with new contracts. Attention now turns to the Portland Public Schools after parents were notified of a possible strike in October.

For 6 months, the Portland Association of Teachers and PPS officials have been at the bargaining table. The current contract ended in June, but negotiations seem to be nearing the point where one side throws up their hands and says ‘That’s it.’

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero sent an email warning families that if an agreement isn’t reached soon a strike is possible. School closures could happen as soon as the last week of October.

PPS has been putting out updates on their district website noting everything from classes to sports would be affected. The issues include teacher pay and workload, capping class sizes and student discipline.

“Educators are looking around and saying, ‘Why am I staying in this district where I don’t even have enough time to do the work I need to do to prepare to teach when other districts are willing to give us more time?'” said Angela Bonilla, the president of the Portland Association of Teachers. “Same with compensation.”

Again, there is no strike authorization vote yet. Both sides are still talking.

“PPS is committed to continue to bargain in good faith. We want to avoid school closures and honor our educators,” said Jonathan Garcia, the chief of staff for Portland Public Schools. “We want to maintain the success of our children at the head of our negotiations.”

The next mediation session is scheduled for Friday — but nothing is planned after that. Friday is the day either side could present their “last, best and final offer” before declaring an impasse.

If that happens and the offer is not accepted, Portland teachers could go on strike after 30 days.