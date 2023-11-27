PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since Halloween, thousands of Portland Public Schools students returned to the classrooms on Monday morning after the district’s first-ever teachers’ strike ended after 26 days following a tentative agreement was reached between the union and the district on Sunday.

The tentative agreement for the three-year contract — which calls for teacher pay raises, more mental health support for students, more planning time for teachers, and more parent input on class sizes — will be voted upon Tuesday by the union members and the school board.

The strike lasted 26 days, but only cost students 11 days of classroom time. So how will it be made up?

Teachers have agreed to make up the lost classroom time in a number of ways, including canceling the first week of Winter Break.

The official added days to the PPS academic year are:

Dec. 17-21

Jan. 26

Feb. 19

April 8

June 12-14

The tentative agreement resulted in teachers winning concessions on more pay, including a 6.25% raise for this year retroactive to July and a nearly 14% cost of living increase over the next three years, but the district is warning it will have to make cuts elsewhere.

More to come. Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.