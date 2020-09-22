Portland’s Wilson High reports hate speech in online classrooms

Portland Public Schools is one of three metro area school districts to report hacking or inappropriate behavior by students

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Class is barely back in session — but at least three metro area school districts have seen virtual learning disrupted by online intruders typing or shouting racial slurs.

At Portland Public Schools’ Wilson High School, several teachers reported that learning was disrupted by “unidentified individuals who made racist and anti-Semitic remarks,” according to a Sept. 14 letter to parents by Principal Filip Hristic.

In North Clackamas, the state’s seventh-largest school district, administrators canceled live virtual orientation week events at three high schools after anonymous students used racist language and dressed inappropriately.

Lake Oswego High School and the junior high across the street suffered hacking attacks that breached at least one student account, and 30 harassers swarmed a drama class and shouted the N-word.

“Even though the offending individuals were quickly removed, we take seriously all instances of hate speech,” said Principal Hristic, echoing comments from the other districts. “We are continuing to gather relevant information and are taking steps to provide greater security of our distance learning classrooms. Ensuring safety for our students and employees is our highest priority, and we will do everything in our power to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”

Portland Public Schools spokeswoman Karen Werstein said she had not received reports of hate speech at other district high schools, but said administrators were implementing procedures to “ensure student behavior is monitored and the classroom culture is that of student respect, sharing of ideas and welcoming spaces.”

“We had some cases of inappropriate online behavior last week but I haven’t heard of any this week,” Werstein said Thursday, Sept. 17. “We have provided additional training with video and tips for teachers to help prevent this from happening.”

While the specifics of the incidents at Wilson High School are unknown, several other school districts hosted online learning spaces with exploitable gaps in security.

Parents at Clackamas High School told Pamplin Media Group that their student orientation events were hosted on Google Meet — with invite links that could be accessed by any valid Google account, not just those associated with the school. In a letter to parents, CHS Principal Nate Munoz admitted the Google Meet program had become a “platform for hate.”

In Lake Oswego, a drama teacher apparently allowed everyone sitting in a virtual “waiting room” to join her class en masse — without noticing that 60 accounts were requesting access to a class with 30 registered students.

In another September incident in Lake Oswego schools, Superintendent Lora de la Cruz told Pamplin Media an investigation found that someone cloaking the identity of their internet service provider hacked into a student email account and began posting the N-word.

In May, a Lake Oswego Library trivia event hosted on Zoom was disrupted by an account with a generic name that began broadcasting child pornography from their own feed after joining.

Clara Howell and Asia Alvarez Zeller contributed reporting from Lake Oswego.

