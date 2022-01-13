PPS accuses teachers of planning coordinated sick calls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is accusing teachers of planning “sick outs,” a move they say is illegal.

This comes as schools across the country, including in Portland, have been forced to move to distance learning due to sick calls from teachers and students.

The latest two PPS schools to announce closures were Franklin High School and Tubman Middle School. PPS officials said COVID-related absences from both students and staff led to the transition to remote classes for next week.

In a letter released to KOIN 6 News on Thursday, the chief of human resources for PPS, Sharon Reese, claimed they are getting regular reports of teachers being asked by colleagues to call in sick with the intention of causing the district to close schools.

“It is unlawful for educators to participate in any sort of coordinated action to be absent for anything other than a legitimate reason under District policy,” Reese warned in the letter.

KOIN 6 News has reached out but has not heard back from the teachers union for comment on the claims.