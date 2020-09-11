PPS announces child care plan for some students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a week after school began, Portland Public Schools announced its plan to provide child care for some students.

In the next 4 weeks, PPS will offer childcare for about 350 students at 9 schools around Portland. The service will be staffed by before- and after-school operators and care will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be distance learning support and enrichment for elementary age students. The program costs $900 per month. But half of the spaces will be reserved for families that qualify for state subsidies and you can apply for financial aid.

“As a primary care physician, a lot of the families I work with are vulnerable families, you know, low wage, essential workers, families of color,” said Dr. Bina Patel, who is also a mother. “And knowing the scramble that I’ve been through makes me really appreciate their scramble is probably 1000 times harder because there are fewer financial resources there.”

The programs will follow all safety precautions required by the state, including mask-wearing, health checks and daily cleaning