PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an attempt to help solve Portland Public Schools dire substitute teacher shortage, the school board voted Tuesday to approve new incentives.
Substitute teachers will now see a pay bump at 25 schools in the district. These are schools with historically low numbers of substitutes.
The board approved incentive pay of $50 for a full day and $35 for a half day.
The approximate cost of this incentive is $550,000 and will be funded by savings the district would be able to leverage from vacancies.
The district has an overall substitute fill rate of almost 78%.