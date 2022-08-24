PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an attempt to help solve Portland Public Schools dire substitute teacher shortage, the school board voted Tuesday to approve new incentives.

Substitute teachers will now see a pay bump at 25 schools in the district. These are schools with historically low numbers of substitutes.

The board approved incentive pay of $50 for a full day and $35 for a half day.

The approximate cost of this incentive is $550,000 and will be funded by savings the district would be able to leverage from vacancies.

The district has an overall substitute fill rate of almost 78%.